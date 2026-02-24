Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Unloaded Rep. Michael Guest

Representative Michael Guest (Republican-Mississippi) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “TR – SP” account.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Representative Michael Guest also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) on 1/9/2026.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.92. Chord Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.83 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.76 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

View Our Latest Report on CHRD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Guest

Michael Guest (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Guest (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Guest received his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1992. He received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi in 1995. He served as an assistant district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties in Mississippi from 1995 to 2007. He was elected district attorney of these counties in 2007. In 2018, Guest defeated Michael Evans (D) to replace outgoing incumbent Gregg Harper (R).

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.