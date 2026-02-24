Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Cimpress Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.75. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average is $68.07.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. Research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Cimpress by 2.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 279,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,127,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

