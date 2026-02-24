Compound Planning Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 18,584,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,681,000 after purchasing an additional 175,531 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,914,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,139 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,528,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,539,000 after acquiring an additional 369,771 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,265,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,099,000 after acquiring an additional 190,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,576,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,373,000 after acquiring an additional 241,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

