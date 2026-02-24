Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.01. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion shares last traded at $9.3550, with a volume of 1,180,426 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLRS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Trading Down 7.6%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 281,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the second quarter valued at about $1,067,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the second quarter worth about $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

Featured Stories

