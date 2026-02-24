Critical Analysis: Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG) versus John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) and Top Wealth Group (NASDAQ:TWG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and Top Wealth Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score John B. Sanfilippo & Son 0 2 1 0 2.33 Top Wealth Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

John B. Sanfilippo & Son presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.07%. Given John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe John B. Sanfilippo & Son is more favorable than Top Wealth Group.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Wealth Group has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and Top Wealth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets John B. Sanfilippo & Son 6.15% 19.54% 11.71% Top Wealth Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares John B. Sanfilippo & Son and Top Wealth Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio John B. Sanfilippo & Son $1.14 billion 0.85 $58.93 million $5.99 13.88 Top Wealth Group $4.75 million 0.49 -$2.02 million N/A N/A

John B. Sanfilippo & Son has higher revenue and earnings than Top Wealth Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

John B. Sanfilippo & Son beats Top Wealth Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

About Top Wealth Group

(Get Free Report)

Top Wealth Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides caviar and caviar-based gourmet products in Hong Kong and internationally. The company also trades in caviars; and offers its products under the Imperial Cristal Caviar brand name. It serves food and beverage related distributors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Sai Wan, Hong Kong. Top Wealth Group Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Winwin Development Group Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.