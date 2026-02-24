Dakota Wealth Management Buys 6,939 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 450,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,884,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 204,754 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,849,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $233.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.57, for a total transaction of $119,663,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 891,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,899,254.28. This represents a 38.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total transaction of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,080,974.78. This trade represents a 34.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 674,971 shares of company stock valued at $146,605,683 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1%

T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.16 and its 200 day moving average is $217.70. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

