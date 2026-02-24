Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 26,867 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 58.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $285,302.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,773,698.36. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $143,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,613.86. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 59,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,814 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL stock opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.73 and a 12-month high of $66.14.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price target on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Rollins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

