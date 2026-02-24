Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,746 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $26,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,129,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,466,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,016,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,925,000 after buying an additional 326,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,042,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,182,331,000 after acquiring an additional 147,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,502,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $2,637,640,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO Catherine Kiernan Hogan sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $185,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,439.84. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,963.65. The trade was a 28.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.38.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $200.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $199.10 and a 12-month high of $366.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $260.19 and its 200 day moving average is $253.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.The firm had revenue of $18.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

