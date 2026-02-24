Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,420 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SLB were worth $20,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SLB in the third quarter worth about $2,234,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in SLB by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in SLB by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 346,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in SLB by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLB during the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $48.00 price target on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of SLB in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SLB from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SLB in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

SLB Price Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

SLB (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. SLB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 9.45%.The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. SLB’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLB

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 18,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $921,541.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 224,097 shares in the company, valued at $11,092,801.50. The trade was a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 13,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $659,419.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,627.90. This trade represents a 37.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,402 shares of company stock worth $7,993,676. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Further Reading

