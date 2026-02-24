Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for 0.9% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 219.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $258.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price objective on IQVIA in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

IQVIA Trading Down 2.1%

IQV opened at $162.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $247.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.