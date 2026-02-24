Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $44.68 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,891 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $710,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $438,196,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. This represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 4.6%

NYSE:V opened at $306.22 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $335.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $555.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

