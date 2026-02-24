Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 59.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 28,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $142.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $145.34.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. The trade was a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,207.88. This trade represents a 25.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.84.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

