Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Crh Plc $CRH

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 222,497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,677,000. CRH makes up 0.8% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 0.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CRH by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Eleva Capital SAS grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eleva Capital SAS now owns 2,885,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,007,000 after acquiring an additional 156,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH stock opened at $121.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $76.75 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

CRH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRH from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.27.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

