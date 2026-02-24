Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $317,980.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NASDAQ KMB opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 83.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Zacks Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price objective on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

