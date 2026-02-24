Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 150,709 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150,709 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 200.0% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, United Community Bank grew its position in Boston Scientific by 115.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,983,105.15. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52-week low of $72.69 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.