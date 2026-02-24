Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 22,387 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,387 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 363.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 45,026 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.32, for a total value of $26,624,774.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,583,690.60. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,473 shares of company stock valued at $35,186,972. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $674.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $425.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 206.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $688.07.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.00.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

