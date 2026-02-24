Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 45,589 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,589 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 51.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,051.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $4,533,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,725,122. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. CICC Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

