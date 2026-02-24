Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.50. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.
Destiny Media Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.95.
Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile
Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Media Technologies
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.