Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total value of $1,259,784.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DY stock opened at $420.78 on Tuesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $445.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $372.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.09.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom’s services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

