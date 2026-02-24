Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.8571.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 22.7% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,172,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,711,000 after acquiring an additional 217,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,489 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $28,696,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the fourth quarter worth $21,288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter worth $11,046,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

