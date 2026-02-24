Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and traded as low as $12.33. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $12.4296, with a volume of 25,537 shares traded.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69.

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Inc is a Canadian software company specializing in enterprise communications and customer engagement solutions. Through its suite of cloud-based and on-premise offerings, the company delivers contact center platforms, unified communications, video conferencing tools and network management software. It serves organizations seeking to streamline customer interactions and optimize operational workflows across multiple channels, including voice, video and digital messaging.

Key product lines encompass customer experience applications, workforce optimization and analytics, as well as video surveillance integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.