Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.00.

ENVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $191.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO Steven E. Cunningham sold 11,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $1,888,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 127,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,090,238.47. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $3,444,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,019 shares of company stock worth $22,151,701. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Enova International by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 174.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.3% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Price Performance

Enova International stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.02. Enova International has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $176.68.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.29. Enova International had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 9.78%.The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

