EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESLOY. Zacks Research cut EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EssilorLuxottica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a report on Friday, December 5th.

EssilorLuxottica stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. EssilorLuxottica has a twelve month low of $126.47 and a twelve month high of $186.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.33.

EssilorLuxottica SE is a global ophthalmic optics company formed through the 2018 merger of France-based Essilor and Italy-based Luxottica. Headquartered near Paris, the company combines lens manufacturing, frame design and production, brand management and retail operations to provide a vertically integrated offering across the vision care value chain. Its activities span product research and development, manufacturing, wholesale distribution and retailing of spectacles, sunglasses and ophthalmic lenses.

The company’s product portfolio includes prescription and non-prescription lenses, lens coatings and treatments, and an array of eyewear brands and frames.

