Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.8079. Evogene shares last traded at $0.8114, with a volume of 70,966 shares traded.

Evogene Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGN. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 58.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evogene by 169.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. is a biotechnology company specializing in the use of computational and predictive biology technologies to design and develop novel products for agriculture and human health. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Rehovot, Israel, the company has built a proprietary computational platform that integrates genomics, machine learning and data analytics to identify gene targets and biological traits. Evogene’s platform serves as the backbone for its research and development efforts, enabling the discovery of enhanced crop traits, microbial solutions and microbiome-based diagnostics and therapeutics.

In the agricultural sector, Evogene applies its platform to improve crop performance across a range of parameters, including yield enhancement, stress tolerance and resistance to pests and pathogens.

