Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $149.36 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.