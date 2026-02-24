Fidelity National Financial Inc. Invests $9.09 Million in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Fidelity National Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,092,000. Figure Technology Solutions accounts for about 0.2% of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIGR. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $255,000.

In other news, insider David Todd Stevens sold 40,000 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $1,408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 489,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,222,580. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David K. Chao acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $153,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,040. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 723,136 shares of company stock worth $27,113,723.

Shares of FIGR stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.88. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $78.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

