FireFly Metals (ASX:FFM) Insider Leanne Heywood Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

FireFly Metals Ltd (ASX:FFM – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Heywood acquired 20,000 shares of FireFly Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, with a total value of A$36,300.00.

Get FireFly Metals alerts:

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $575.96 million, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.99.

FireFly Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada; and a 70% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project in Ontario. The company also holds a 90% interest in the Limestone Well vanadium-titanium project in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Auteco Minerals Limited and changed its name to FireFly Metals Ltd in November 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for FireFly Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireFly Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.