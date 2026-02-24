First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.18. First Bank shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 52,107 shares changing hands.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting First Bank this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Bank Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. First Bank had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of First Bank

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

(Get Free Report)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.