First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and traded as low as $16.18. First Bank shares last traded at $16.38, with a volume of 52,107 shares changing hands.
First Bank News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting First Bank this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FRBA’s fundamentals support the name: recent quarterly EPS of $0.49 matched estimates, revenue marginally beat, and analysts project ~1.78 EPS for the year — a reminder that underlying performance for First Bank remains stable. First Bank (FRBA) MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: The Reserve Bank of India says the IDFC First Bank ₹590 crore fraud is being monitored but does not pose systemic risk, which reduces the likelihood of a broad banking crisis and limits direct contagion. RBI monitoring IDFC First Bank fraud, sees no systemic risk
- Neutral Sentiment: IDFC First Bank has engaged KPMG for an independent forensic audit and scheduled an investor call — visible remediation steps that can help contain uncertainty if executed transparently. IDFC First Bank Appoints KPMG for Forensic Audit
- Neutral Sentiment: Markets remain jittery but mixed — IDFC headlines are a driver of volatility rather than a clear directional fundamental change for U.S. regional banks; monitor trading volumes and flows. Stocks in news: IDFC First Bank and others
- Negative Sentiment: The fraud disclosure triggered a sharp, rapid selloff at IDFC First Bank, large market‑cap losses and de‑empanelment by the Haryana government — events that have raised governance and deposit‑risk concerns for smaller banks and can spur short‑term risk‑off flows into larger, perceived safer banks. This group‑level sentiment pressure is the main likely reason FRBA has seen selling pressure today. Clouded outlook suggests waiting on IDFC First Bank
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory probes and reported mark‑to‑market losses for government/LIC holdings amplify scrutiny; investors may reduce exposure to perceived governance risks across smaller lenders until clarity is restored. Indian govt, LIC lose over Rs 1,400 crore in IDFC First Bank market crash
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FRBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.
First Bank Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. First Bank had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bank Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.
Institutional Trading of First Bank
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bank during the first quarter worth $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bank by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.
About First Bank
First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial and industrial loans, which include line of credit, inventory, equipment, and short-term working capital financing; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans consists of auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans.
