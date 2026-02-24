Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) SVP Michael Eugene Lee Sells 1,200 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $47,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.60. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $844.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.26.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.11%.The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 67.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Five Star Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Star Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

Featured Stories

