GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $338.88 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.89.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

