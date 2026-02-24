GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $18,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 17.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace
Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace
Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: United Airlines selected 300 GEnx engines to power new Boeing 787s — a large order that boosts OEM revenue, long‑term services and aftermarket exposure for GE Aerospace. UAL Orders 300 GEnx Engines From GE Aerospace to Power Boeing 787s
- Positive Sentiment: American Airlines made a long‑term commitment to CFM LEAP engines (a GE/CFM product), supporting production cadence and future aftermarket/service revenues. That helps extend GE’s commercial backlog and spare‑parts/service annuity potential. American Makes Long-Term Commitment to GE Engines
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos and GE won a $12.4M U.S. Air Force contract to design a next‑gen engine (GEK1500) for expendable combat collaborative aircraft — a defense win that adds to government program exposure and potential follow‑on work. Kratos and GE Aerospace Win U.S. Air Force Award to Design Engine for Expendable Combat Collaborative Aircraft
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE Aerospace with an Overweight rating and a $425 price target, highlighting standalone cash flow potential and recent program wins — analyst support can lift sentiment and attract buying. Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on GE Aerospace (GE) with Overweight Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary ties GE (and sister unit GE Vernova) to AI infrastructure themes — power generation and grid equipment are called out as critical to data center expansion, a potential multi‑year tailwind for parts of the GE franchise (less direct for Aerospace but supportive at the group level). These 5 Stocks Are at the Center of the AI Supply Squeeze
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports note GE as a key player in the global power transformer and grid equipment market — relevant to GE Vernova revenue mix and investor narratives around infrastructure exposure, but only indirectly affecting GE Aerospace fundamentals. Power Transformer Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.
Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.