General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in General Motors stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

