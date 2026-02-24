Head-To-Head Contrast: Profusa (PFSA) versus Its Peers

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Profusa to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Profusa and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Profusa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Profusa Competitors
|77
|78
|158
|6
|2.29
As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Profusa’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Risk and Volatility
Profusa has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s competitors have a beta of 1.76, indicating that their average stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Profusa and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Profusa
|N/A
|N/A
|-880.32%
|Profusa Competitors
|-672.41%
|-133.75%
|-59.01%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Profusa and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Profusa
|N/A
|-$8.71 million
|-0.01
|Profusa Competitors
|$58.68 million
|-$32.15 million
|4.38
Profusa’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Profusa competitors beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.
About Profusa
NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.
