HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 196,416 Shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF $IVES

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:IVES – Free Report) by 1,312.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,416 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.71% of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVES. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the third quarter valued at about $392,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 703,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after purchasing an additional 370,689 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.86 million, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.20. Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Dan IVES Wedbush AI Revolution ETF Company Profile

The Wedbush ETFMG Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of global equities related to cloud technology companies. IVES was launched on Mar 8, 2016 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

