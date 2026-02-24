HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 2,738 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

VDC stock opened at $241.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $202.96 and a 12 month high of $244.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

