HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 32,276 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,435 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,327,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,389,000 after buying an additional 1,238,324 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,826,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,250,000 after acquiring an additional 983,350 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,799,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after acquiring an additional 954,616 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,782,000.

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $41.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1055 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

