HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 96,220 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 84.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,220 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Archrock worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Archrock by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Archrock by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Archrock by 9.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,266 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROC opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 58.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AROC. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on Archrock from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock’s offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company’s core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

