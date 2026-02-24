HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $6,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FXI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.52. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

