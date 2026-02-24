HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 58,736 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,736 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 29,882.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61,857 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,463,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,049,000 after buying an additional 1,333,005 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,572,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 16,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $7,168,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 267,116 shares of company stock worth $7,781,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery News Summary

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 1.64. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Here are the key news stories impacting Warner Bros. Discovery this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Arete Research upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Argus upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.