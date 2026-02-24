HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 80,032 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,322 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,032 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the airline’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $23.82 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 1.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

