HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642,667 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 86.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $68.77 and a one year high of $127.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.34.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, January 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 11,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $1,026,574.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,624. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

