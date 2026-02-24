HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the third quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 38.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $958.46 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.