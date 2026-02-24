HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.91. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $71.04.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 7.27%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage still includes buy/outperform calls and a high median price target (median ~$76; recent targets up to $97), which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More.

Wall Street coverage still includes buy/outperform calls and a high median price target (median ~$76; recent targets up to $97), which supports upside vs. the current price. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional additions by some managers (Alyeska Investment Group, AQR Capital among others) show pockets of conviction that could support the stock if inflows continue. Read More.

Large institutional additions by some managers (Alyeska Investment Group, AQR Capital among others) show pockets of conviction that could support the stock if inflows continue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies’ research desk has been active—issuing downgrades and sector views (notably on software and large Indian IT names) that highlight the firm’s published research but don’t directly change Jefferies’ own fundamentals. This keeps visibility high for the firm but is neutral to JEF’s operating performance. Read More.

Jefferies’ research desk has been active—issuing downgrades and sector views (notably on software and large Indian IT names) that highlight the firm’s published research but don’t directly change Jefferies’ own fundamentals. This keeps visibility high for the firm but is neutral to JEF’s operating performance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies-hosted conferences (e.g., upcoming Power & Clean Energy events where Jefferies is the host/broker) keep the firm central to investor access and deal flow; useful for franchise visibility but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Jefferies-hosted conferences (e.g., upcoming Power & Clean Energy events where Jefferies is the host/broker) keep the firm central to investor access and deal flow; useful for franchise visibility but not an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Jefferies’ executives concerning potential investor losses — this kind of securities probe can raise legal and reputational risk and weighs on the stock. Read More.

Johnson Fistel announced an investigation into Jefferies’ executives concerning potential investor losses — this kind of securities probe can raise legal and reputational risk and weighs on the stock. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Proxy/DEF14A disclosures show estimated CEO Richard Handler compensation rose roughly 20% to about $28.45M for 2025; higher executive pay on the heels of investor losses can be a governance concern for some shareholders. Read More.

Proxy/DEF14A disclosures show estimated CEO Richard Handler compensation rose roughly 20% to about $28.45M for 2025; higher executive pay on the heels of investor losses can be a governance concern for some shareholders. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly 13F/institutional activity in the same filing set shows large reductions by major managers (JPMorgan, Millennium, Two Sigma, UBS AM among those trimming substantial positions), which likely contributes to near-term selling pressure. Read More.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company that provides a range of investment banking, capital markets and asset management services to corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Through its core platform, Jefferies offers advisory services for mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity underwriting, restructuring and recapitalization. The firm also operates a global sales and trading business covering equities, fixed income and foreign exchange products, complemented by equity research and macroeconomic analysis.

In addition to its capital markets franchise, Jefferies maintains a growing asset management division that delivers customized investment solutions across public and private markets.

