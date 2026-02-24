HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 189.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,924 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,319,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 466,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 197,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.