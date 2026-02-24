HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF $CGW

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

