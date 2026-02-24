HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Regal Rexnord worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Regal Rexnord by 85.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 216.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,060. This trade represents a 22.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Rehard sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.72, for a total transaction of $1,669,610.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,154 shares in the company, valued at $7,401,854.88. The trade was a 18.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,883,211. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.50.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $218.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.15. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $229.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a 200-day moving average of $152.53.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

