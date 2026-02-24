HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474,177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 1.5%

INDA stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $56.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

