HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 165,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,918,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 89.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 54,977 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,231,000.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $119.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $155.48. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $183.00.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Dividend Announcement

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.3516 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 155.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile. ARKW was launched on Sep 30, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.