HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $174.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.05.

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $372.66.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

