HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,524 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in lululemon athletica by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Company milestone: lululemon opened its 100th store in the EMEA region, highlighting continued international expansion via a mix of company and franchise locations — a structural growth tailwind if the footprint drives sustained sales gains. lululemon Announces 100th Store Opening in EMEA
- Positive Sentiment: Brand visibility: Lululemon’s Winter Olympics team wear coverage boosts marketing reach and premium-brand association, which can support long-term brand equity and product demand. Lululemon’s Winter Olympics team wear
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector analysis: recent teardowns and comparison pieces put LULU in context with peers — useful for reassessing relative valuation and upside but not a direct catalyst. These analyses can amplify moves if investors re-rate multiples. Apparel Retailer Stocks Q3 Teardown
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst tools and earnings focus: commentary recommending use of tools like Zacks’s Earnings ESP keeps attention on upcoming earnings and estimates — this raises the chance of volatility around reports but is not an immediate negative. Why Investors Need to Take Advantage…
- Negative Sentiment: Underperformance vs. peers: market commentary notes LULU lagging competitors intraday, which can trigger short-term selling and fund rebalancing away from the name. That performance differential appears to be a direct contributor to today’s weakness. lululemon athletica inc. stock underperforms Monday
- Negative Sentiment: Peer comparison and valuation pressure: multiple articles comparing Nike, On and other rivals highlight tradeoffs—scale vs. specialization—and suggest investors are reassessing LULU’s growth/valuation premium, contributing to selling pressure. NIKE vs. lululemon: Which Stock Offers Better Upside Potential?
In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,872. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $178.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $372.66.
lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.
lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.
Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.
