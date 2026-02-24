HighTower Advisors LLC Has $6.35 Million Stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) by 213.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,269 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Ethereum Trust ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.27.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ethereum Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.