HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Range Resources worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,464.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Range Resources by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Range Resources from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.12.

RRC opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company’s technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

